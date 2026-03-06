Maharashtra budget: Police to get body-worn cameras for transparency, accountability

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) In a move to modernise policing, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said police personnel will be equipped with body-worn cameras over the next three years to enhance transparency and accountability.

Fadnavis unveiled a technological overhaul in the state budget 2026-27, announcing measures to strengthen digital governance, cybersecurity, policing, and disaster management, while also proposing legal reforms to reduce property disputes and improve land transaction transparency.

Body-worn cameras will be provided to police personnel in a phased manner over three years for smart policing and justice delivery under the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 initiative, he said.

The chief minister also proposed the Maharashtra Land Title Bill, also referred to as the Hakkadhari Bill, which aims to reduce ownership disputes, prevent malpractices in property transfers, and ensure protection of citizens' property rights.

The government reiterated its commitment to digitising governance processes, stating that it plans to computerise 100 per cent of land transactions, implement a fully functional e-office system across departments, and move towards paperless government operations.

As part of efforts to strengthen digital security, Fadnavis said that the government proposes to implement a comprehensive cybersecurity policy aligned with the vision of Viksit Maharashtra 2047, to make the state a secure, reliable and future-ready digital ecosystem.

An advanced State Data Centre will be set up in Nagpur to ensure security of the state's sovereign data and government applications, he said.

In the security sector, the state plans to adopt technology-based policing systems, including complete digitisation of police records, deployment of capable CCTV systems, advanced cyber forensic centres in all districts, and use of Intelligent Traffic Management Systems (ITMS) to improve road safety.

To strengthen forensic investigation capabilities, 21 mobile forensic vehicles have been deployed in the state on a pilot basis for faster and more efficient crime scene analysis, the chief minister said.

He added that the Maharashtra Cyber Crime Security Corporation has also been made functional to improve cyber security monitoring and enhance citizen safety in the digital domain.

To tackle human-wildlife conflict, the government said that it would deploy artificial intelligence-based systems for early detection of wildlife movement, thermal drones for night patrolling, a command-and-control centre, and solar fencing measures.

The government has also approved the establishment of a State Disaster Management Institute at MIHAN in Nagpur to promote research-based strategies for natural and manmade disasters.

Additionally, the state has approved the formation of a State Disaster Response Force, with four battalions like the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), aimed at strengthening emergency response capabilities. PTI MR ARU