Maharashtra cabinet clears Metro projects, suburban rail expansion, Nagpur IBFC

Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved several major infrastructure projects, including new metro corridors, suburban rail expansion and an international business hub in Nagpur, while also sanctioning enhanced financial assistance for disabled beneficiaries and adopting new policies in energy and tribal development.

Presided over by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the cabinet cleared the Rs 23,487 crore Mumbai Metro Line-11 project from Wadala to Gateway of India, the Thane circular metro, extensions to Pune Metro Lines 2 and 4, Nagpur Metro Phase-2, and new metro stations at Balajinagar and Bibwewadi in Pune, an official statement said.

The government also approved procurement of 238 air-conditioned local trains for Mumbai at Rs 4,826 crore under MUTP-3 and 3A, alongside Rs 14,907 crore for 136 km of new suburban corridors including Panvel-Vasai, Kasara-Asangaon, and Badlapur-Karjat lines. In addition, construction of a third and fourth suburban corridor between Pune and Lonavala worth Rs 5,100 crore received clearance.

For Nagpur, the cabinet sanctioned a Rs 13,748 crore outer ring road with four logistics hubs, as well as a Rs 6,500 crore International Business and Finance Centre (IBFC) under the "New Nagpur" plan, expected to generate over five lakh jobs. Among other approvals were the Rs 6,363 crore Thane-Navi Mumbai elevated road and a Rs 3,750 crore new Bombay High Court complex at Bandra (East).

On the welfare front, the cabinet hiked monthly assistance for disabled beneficiaries under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar and Shravanbal schemes from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500. The decision will benefit 4.75 lakh people and cost the state Rs 570 crore annually from October 2025, the statement informed.

In the energy sector, a revised fly ash utilisation policy for thermal power plants was adopted to ensure 100 per cent eco-friendly disposal, with incentives to stakeholders and local employment opportunities.

For tribal development, the cabinet decided to implement the Centre's pre-matric scholarship scheme for Class IX and X students in place of the state's Suvarna Mahotsavi Tribal Scholarship. The Centre's scheme offers higher benefits, while hostel-residing students will continue to receive additional support under the state plan. PTI MR KRK