Maharashtra cabinet sanctions additional funds for irrigation project in Palghar district

Palghar, Feb 11 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday granted revised administrative approval for the Deharji medium irrigation project in Palghar district with an increased cost of Rs 2,599.15 crore, giving boost to a venture aimed at addressing drinking water needs of local population.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, said an official release issued by the district information office.

The revised administrative approval reflects an increase from the initial approval of Rs 1,443.72 crore sanctioned in 2019. The additional Rs 1,155.43 crore will be financed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and cover the cost of the project and its completion within a three-year timeline, said the release.

The project, located in Mouje Suksale under Vikramgad taluka, is being developed as a critical water supply initiative, specifically designed to cater to the rapidly growing population of Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) areas, said the release.

The venture involves the construction of a dam on the Deharji river with a capacity of 95.60 MCM (million cubic metres). Out of this, 69.42 MCM will be allocated exclusively for drinking water purposes, benefitting approximately four lakh people in the region, it said.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between MMRDA and the Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation (KIDC) was signed on September 23, 2022, marking a significant step toward realizing this ambitious water supply initiative, said the release.

Once completed, the project will not only provide much-needed drinking water to Vasai-Virar but also to other areas within the MMRDA jurisdiction, it added.