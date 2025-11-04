Maharashtra cabinet takes 21 decisions in one go, scraps asset reconstruction firm

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet took 21 decisions on Tuesday, an unusual number for a single meeting, including the closure of the state's asset reconstruction company Maha ARC Ltd and authorisation of guarantee for a Rs 2,000 crore HUDCO loan for a transport corridor.

The cabinet decisions were taken hours before State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare announced that polls to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra will take place on December 2 and votes will be counted on December 3.

According to an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Finance Department's proposal to wind up Maha ARC Ltd was approved in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The company was established in September 2022, modelled on the Centre’s National Asset Reconstruction Company, but could not commence operations as the Reserve Bank denied it a licence in 2023.

The cabinet authorised a state guarantee for a Rs 2,000 crore HUDCO loan to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation for land acquisition for the Virar-Alibaug transport corridor.

The corridor will be 126.06 km long and the first phase, covering 96.41 km from Navghar to Balawli, will be taken up on a build, operate and transfer basis. The state also cleared amendments needed to raise funds through HUDCO.

A grant of Rs 7 crore was approved for the Laxmi Narayan Institute of Technology in Nagpur to start postgraduate courses in biochemistry, microbiology and biotechnology and to support university functions over five years. Funds will be released in four equal instalments with the first due in 2026, said the statement.

For a Prime Minister Awas Yojana project in Kumbhari, South Solapur, the cabinet agreed to regularise constructions on 21.62 hectares and charge a nominal arrears amount of Re 1 per sq m. It also waived Rs 16.93 crore of uncollected dues and Rs 8.05 lakh of overdue non-agricultural tax to enable 30,000 houses for unorganised workers.

It allocated Rs 95.35 crore for programmes to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, with events planned at Nanded, Nagpur and Kharghar (Navi Mumbai) and linked activities in other districts.

In Wardha, about 1,056 municipal leaseholders in Ramnagar will be granted freehold ownership for plots given on 30 year leases since 1931. The local municipal council had proposed regularisation of long running lease arrangements.

The cabinet agreed to provide 1.52 hectares of land free to Waigaul gram panchayat in Washim district for pilgrim lodging and related facilities.

Judicial infrastructure was strengthened with approvals to set up district and additional sessions courts and a senior civil court at Ghodnadi-Shirur in Pune district and a senior civil judge court at Paithan, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Posts for judges and staff and a public prosecutor's office were also sanctioned.

The cabinet eased the condition for wage share for gram panchayat staff. Panchayats with 60 per cent or more tax collection will receive 100 per cent of the wage share; those with 50 to 60 per cent will receive 90 per cent and those below 50 per cent will receive 80 per cent, said the statement.

A land parcel of 395 square metre in Mumbai suburb of Bandra will be leased to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam at a nominal annual rent of Re 1 for 30 years for a parking, information centre and office. The devasthanam will hand over a 2,000 sq ft space to the district administration on completion of construction, it said.

An urban health commissionerate will be created and a post of Commissioner, Urban Health, in the Indian Administrative Service will be filled. Medical officer posts for municipal bodies will be filled through deputation from the public health department.

A government polytechnic with 300 seats will be set up at Mul in Chandrapur district, said the statement.

Amendments to the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code were approved to change the levy of non- agricultural tax and to provide a conversion charge where planning permission is available. Relief will be available for pending dues up to the date of the amendment, it said.

The Maharashtra Jan Vishwas Ordinance, 2025, was cleared to simplify minor offences and reduce procedural burden for citizens and businesses. The state will review seven Acts and align petty offence provisions with the Centre's Jan Vishwas law.

The cabinet cleared health measures that include an increased honorarium for regional workers who produce and distribute Ayushman cards, with Rs 20 for KYC work and Rs 10 for card distribution and an allocation of Rs 204.06 crore. It also expanded the list of treatments under state health schemes to cover 2,399 conditions across 38 specialist services.

A one-time regularisation provision was approved for contract staff under the National Health Mission who completed 10 years of service before March 14, 2024, allowing adjustment to regular posts without amending service rules.

Interest refund schemes for three economic development boards were approved to support loans up to Rs 15 lakh for eligible borrowers. In Baramati, Pune district, five posts of associate professor for the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Government Medical College were sanctioned by the cabinet. PTI ND NSK RSY