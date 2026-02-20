Maharashtra CM pitches for AI-led agri-ecosystem to global investors

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday invited global investors to partner in scaling artificial intelligence-driven solutions for agriculture while noting that his state is building one of the world's most advanced agri-innovation ecosystems.

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit here, the senior BJP leader said Maharashtra has adopted an ecosystem-driven model built on openness and interoperability.

"Maharashtra today presents one of the most compelling agri-innovation ecosystems globally," he stated.

There is 150 lakh hectares of cultivated land, diverse agro climatic conditions, leading agriculture universities and AI research centers, a vibrant startup ecosystem, a clear regulatory framework and single window facilitation for investors, Fadnavis said.

"We invite venture capital funds, impact investors, multilateral development banks, corporate innovation arms and philanthropic foundations to partner with us," he stated.

"And in this partnership, we envisage scaling AI advisory platforms, co-developing traceability DPI modules, investing in agri tech startups, supporting digital literacy, especially among women farmers, building capacity in the rural AI ecosystems," he added.

The Chief Minister noted that by choosing the state, the partners get a chance to invest in scalable solutions for engaging economies worldwide, food security and climate resilience.

"Countries that master AI-enabled agriculture will secure farmer incomes and strategic stability. India has the scale DPI and democratic governance model to demonstrate how AI can be deployed responsibly at population scale. Maharashtra is proud to be a laboratory of that ambition," he added.

Fadnavis noted that Maharashtra's AI-powered mobile advisory platform MahaVISTAAR-AI has already reached 2.5 million farmers, delivering multilingual advisories, pest alerts, market intelligence and access to government services.

He also announced plans to build a statewide agriculture data exchange based on open standards and strong governance, ensuring data empowers farmers rather than exploits them.

The state is also developing a traceability digital public infrastructure (DPI) to provide end-to-end visibility across value chains, enhancing food safety, export competitiveness and consumer trust, he added.

"Farmers are ready for AI when AI is designed for them," he said, citing successful early warning systems for cotton farmers that reduced crop vulnerability and financial risk.

He noted that the AI Summit is a declaration that the state government will move from pilots to platforms, from fragmented data to interoperable systems.

The state government is ready to collaborate with the central government, with other states, with global institutions, investors, researchers and farmer organisations, he declared.

Noting that climate volatility is intensifying and water tables falling, Fadnavis asserted that supply chains were fragile, and global markets unpredictable for countries from the Global South.

"Agriculture is not merely an economic sector, it is livelihood, social stability and national security. India understands this very deeply and under the visionary leadership of our honorable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, India has placed digital public infrastructure and responsible AI at the center stage of national development," he stated.

Noting that while over half a billion Indians depend directly or indirectly on agriculture, yet small land holders still receive fragmented information, rising input cost, climate uncertainty and limited access to credit and markets.

"Traditional extension systems, however committed, cannot match the scale and the speed required. Artificial Intelligence changes this equation," he stated.

AI can provide hyper local weather predictions, early pest outbreaks warnings, precision, irrigation and fertilizer guidance, he added.