Maharashtra got 52 pc of country's total FDI in first quarter of 2024-25: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said 52 per cent of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) that came into the country in the first quarter of this fiscal headed towards the state.

"Between April and June this year, India received Rs 1,34,959 crore as FDI. Of this, Maharashtra secured Rs 70,795 crore, or 52.46 per cent. This amount surpasses the combined FDI received by several states, including Karnataka, Delhi, Telangana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan," Fadnavis told reporters.

Karnataka got FDI of Rs 19,059 and stood in second place, followed by Rs 10,788 crore for Delhi, Rs 9,023 crore for Telangana, Rs 8,508 crore for Gujarat, Rs 8,325 crore for Tamil Nadu, Rs 5,818 crore for Haryana, Rs 370 crore for Uttar Pradesh and Rs 311 crore for Rajasthan.

"From 2014 to 2019, during our tenure, Maharashtra got Rs 3,62,161 crore in Foreign Direct Investment. Over the past two years, the state has secured an additional Rs 3,14,318 crore in investments. While the initial figures for the first quarter of the current financial year are promising, we anticipate further growth once the data for the second quarter is released," the senior BJP leader asserted.

In 2022-23, Maharashtra saw foreign investment of Rs 1,18,422 crore, which grew to Rs 1,25,101 crore in the subsequent fiscal year, he said.

"Two years ago, on assuming office, I had pledged to attract higher FDI than the previous administration. I am pleased to report that we have achieved this goal," the deputy CM said. PTI ND BNM