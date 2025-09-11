Maharashtra govt allocates land in 930 villages for BSNL mobile towers

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has approved the allotment of land in 930 villages across the state to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited for setting up mobile towers to extend internet facilities to rural areas, an official order said on Thursday.

A notification from the Revenue and Forest Department said BSNL had sought land for “ground-based towers and hoisting of equipment” to expand 4G coverage, particularly in remote and tribal areas.

For each site, 200 sq metres of land will be provided free of cost, in line with an earlier cabinet decision of November 29, 2022, it said.

The department said that of the 2,751 villages approved in April 2023, technical difficulties prevented tower installation at several locations. BSNL subsequently proposed a revised list of 930 villages, which has now been cleared.

According to the annexure attached to the order, the allocation covers villages across 30 districts, including 73 in Parbhani, 70 in Nanded, 67 in Latur, 63 in Yavatmal, 61 in Amravati, 60 in Nashik, and 65 in Raigad.

Gadchiroli (48) and Palghar (14) include a significant number of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group habitations.

The notification said district collectors have been directed to provide approvals within 15 days and facilitate electricity supply, right of way for optical fibre cables, and other basic infrastructure support in coordination with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. PTI ND NR