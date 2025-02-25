Maharashtra govt approves establishment of data authority

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved a policy that seeks to harness data for effective implementation of schemes and also cleared establishment of a state data authority.

The policy framework has been formulated in a way through which the data gathered by different departments of the state government can be used for effective implementation of schemes and projects.

A State Data Authority will also be established under the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), according to a cabinet decision.

A large amount of information is gathered as several government departments use computers. The policy envisages using data by harnessing its full capacity.

This data from different departments, educational institutes, research organisations, businesses will help in implementing governance in a transparent manner if it is collated together.

The policy will ensure the data of every department will be accurate.

This will help in reducing stress on civic officers working in rural areas, anganwadi workers and agriculture assistants in gathering data. This will help them focus on their core jobs.