Maharashtra govt approves 'MATRIX' initiative to boost tech-driven startups

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday approved its MATRIX initiative, a large-scale programme aimed at boosting technology-driven startups by expanding incubation facilities.

The Industries, Energy and Labour Department issued a Government Resolution (GR) outlining the scheme, which promises to give early-stage entrepreneurs affordable workspace, expert guidance and easier access to funding.

According to the GR, the MATRIX scheme will set up nearly 200 incubation centres with a combined capacity of about 15 lakh square feet.

These centres are expected to support at least 10,000 startups over the next five years, with the state projecting that the initiative will help attract investments worth Rs 1 lakh crore through venture capital, private funding and other sources.

It also aims to generate around one lakh jobs by scaling up innovation-led enterprises.

According to the GR, the scheme focuses on building a strong ecosystem that enables entrepreneurs to turn ideas into viable businesses.

"The incubation centres will provide plug-and-play office spaces, high-speed internet, laboratories, prototype development tools, meeting rooms and access to legal, financial and branding support. Startups will also receive help in identifying potential markets and connecting with investors," it said.

The GR lays out four incubation models, namely hub-and-spoke method, collaborative structures, cluster-based incubators and standalone centres, to allow institutions to choose formats suited to local needs, ensuring smaller towns and rural regions also benefit from the initiative.

"The scheme is open to a wide range of institutions, including universities, government-run research bodies, recognised national and international incubators, non-profit organisations and corporate-backed incubation centres. All applicants must meet the eligibility conditions," the GR stated.

To ensure wider participation, the government has mandated that 10 per cent of incubation capacity be reserved for startups promoted by members of SC/ST communities, women and minorities.

The GR stated that this provision aims to make entrepreneurship more inclusive and accessible.

Officials said MATRIX is designed to reduce financial and logistical barriers that typically discourage new business ventures.

"By offering ready-to-use infrastructure and expert support, the state hopes to encourage more young innovators to pursue technology-led entrepreneurship. The scheme is also expected to help expand the startup culture beyond Mumbai and Pune, bringing growth opportunities to Tier-II and Tier-III cities," they said.

The government said MATRIX will play a key role in positioning Maharashtra as a hub for next-generation industries such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, agritech, fintech, robotics, green technology and cybersecurity.

The GR emphasised that the long-term goal is to create a pipeline of high-growth companies that can contribute significantly to the state's economy. PTI ND BNM