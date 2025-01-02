Maharashtra govt approves opening of accounts at Mumbai Bank for salary disbursal

Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday gave its nod for opening accounts for the disbursal of salaries and allowances of government employees at the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank, controlled by BJP leader Pravin Darekar.

Darekar, chairman of the MDCC Bank, also known as Mumbai Bank, is a member of the state legislative council and considered to be close to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Fadnavis, an official release said.

The government also allowed state-run public sector undertakings (PSUs) to use the MDCC Bank for making their deposits.

Earlier, the cabinet had greenlighted a proposal to allot land in Mumbai to the bank for the construction of a training centre for the cooperative sector.

The cabinet met for the first time in the new year on Thursday.

During the meeting, a discussion also took place on the 'E-cabinet' proposal, on the lines of e-office. It contemplates that the drafts of proposals to be placed before the cabinet will be provided on tablets, so that the use of paper is curbed.

Another decision taken at the meeting was to allocate a unique identification number to every infrastructure work in the state in order to avoid duplication of work and facilitate better coordination among various agencies. PTI PR KRK