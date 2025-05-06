Maharashtra govt approves Rs 5,503 crore for conservation, renovation of major temples

Ahilyanagar, May 6 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved a sum of Rs 5,503 crore for conservation and renovation of major pilgrimage sites in the state to mark the 300th birth anniversary of legendary queen Ahilyabai Holkar.

The medieval-era ruler, who was born in present-day Maharashtra, was a revered queen of the Malwa kingdom (current Madhya Pradesh) and known for her contribution in building temples across the country.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Rs 681.32 crore has been approved for the conservation of Ahilyadevi Holkar's memorial at her birthplace in western Maharashtra.

The decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting held at Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar), located around 250km from Mumbai, under the chairmanship of Fadnavis.

He said a sum of Rs 147.81 crore has been approved for the renovation of Ashtavinayak (eight) Ganesh temples except the one in Lenyadri (Pune district).

These temples, dedicated to Lord Ganesh, are significant pilgrimage sites and form part of the Ashtavinayak circuit.

The government also approved funds for the development of different pilgrimage centres, including Tuljabhavani Temple in Dharashiv (Rs 1,865 crore), Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur (Rs 1,445 crore), temple at Mahurgad in Nanded (Rs 829 crore), Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nashik (Rs 275 crore) and Jyotiba temple in Kolhapur (Rs 259.59 crore).

These are among the most visited and revered pilgrimage sites in the state.