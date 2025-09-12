Maharashtra govt committed to strengthening marketing systems for farmers: Rawal

Ahilyanagar, Sep 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Marketing and Protocol Minister Jaykumar Rawal on Friday said the state government is committed to giving priority to agricultural development and strengthening marketing systems for farmers.

The state government is working to create a strong linkage between farmers and consumers through direct arrangements under the marketing board, he said while informing that Sant Tukdoji Maharaj Shetkari Bhavan worth Rs 1.5 crore will be built in Ahilyanagar.

Rawal was speaking after performing the bhoomipujan of the sub-market yard of the Ahilyanagar Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) at Chichondi Patil.

The new sub-market yard will make it easier for farmers to bring their produce to markets, he said.

"There are 2,600 APMCs in the country, with Maharashtra alone accounting for 306 committees and 621 sub-yards. These handle 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of produce annually, generating trade worth Rs 85,000 crore. There are 1,168 warehouses with a storage capacity of 6 lakh metric tonnes. Under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, 108 additional warehouses have been built, adding one lakh metric tonnes of storage," he said.

The state government has signed an agreement with the largest market committee in France, under which the Maha-Mumbai International APMC will be established, Rawal said, adding it will be "the world's biggest marketplace".

"This will be connected to the Samruddhi Expressway, Vadhavan Port, and the Navi Mumbai International Airport, enabling exports from Ahilyanagar APMC to reach global markets. Ahilyanagar APMC, established in 1954, has continuously grown and become a trusted platform for farmers," the minister said.

"New modern facilities are being developed at Nepthi and Chichondi Patil. The marketing department is implementing several farmer-friendly schemes, including GI tags for agricultural produce, and building export facilities. Farmers' children will be trained in exports so that the district's fruit produce can be exported profitably. Maharashtra's vegetables will soon reach markets in Dubai as well," he said.

Rawal also highlighted that 133 APMCs in the state are connected to the electronic National Agriculture Market (e-NAM), providing farmers access to real-time prices across the state, country, and world.

Under the Rs 2,500 crore Chief Minister's APMC Strengthening Scheme, funds will be provided to modernise markets, Rawal said.

"At Bapgaon near Kalyan, an ultra-modern export facility is being set up on 122 acres, which will benefit farmers significantly. Facilities are being upgraded at Ahilyanagar APMC, including warehouses and export infrastructure," he said.

State water resources minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, also the guardian minister, said APMCs must adopt changes like digital marketing and ensure better prices for farm produce.

"The country's economy depends on farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several farmer-friendly decisions to strengthen agriculture and marketing systems. The Centre and state are working to empower farmers through various schemes," Vikhe Patil said. PTI MR BNM