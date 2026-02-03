Maharashtra govt inks pact with Godrej Agrovet to train over 5,000 women farmers

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the government has entered into a partnership with Godrej Agrovet Ltd, as part of which more than 5,000 women farmers from cotton-producing districts in the state will receive training in sustainable and modern farming practices.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Godrej Agrovet Ltd and the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM-Umed) under the guidance of the CM to empower women farmers in the state, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The move will significantly contribute to sustainable agriculture, women empowerment and strengthen the rural economy in the state, it said.

"Farmers are the backbone of Maharashtra's economy, and women play a decisive role in agriculture-dependent families. The state government is committed to providing timely support, access to credit and scientific guidance to women farmers," Fadnavis said.

Under the three-year agreement, more than 5,000 women farmers from nine cotton-producing districts will receive training in sustainable and modern farming practices, he said.

The partnership reflects the government's commitment to sustainable farming practices and gender inclusion. Through modern technology and scientific methods, women farmers will become self-reliant and contribute meaningfully to the state's economy, the CM added.

The initiative will focus on training women farmers in Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and Integrated Pest Management (IPM), which will help reduce cultivation costs and increase farm income. The programme aims to bring long-term improvement in agricultural productivity, livelihoods and rural sustainability.

The project is being implemented in the backdrop of the United Nations declaring 2026 as the International Year of Women Farmers.

In the first phase, the programme will cover Nagpur, Amravati, Yavatmal, Washim, Parbhani, Jalgaon, Beed, Akola and Nanded districts. More than 5,000 women farmers and 100 self-help groups (SHGs) across about 50,000 acres will benefit from the initiative.

Over the next three years, the programme will be expanded to over 500 SHGs and extended to crops such as maize in addition to cotton.

Under the MoU, MSRLM-Umed will mobilise and coordinate women farmers through self-help groups and the Krushi Sakhi network, while Godrej Agrovet will provide training workshops, demonstration plots, farmer field schools and safety kits. PTI MR NP