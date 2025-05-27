Maharashtra govt issues draft rules for bike taxi services, seeks suggestions from stakeholders

Mumbai, May 26 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has issued a draft notification detailing the proposed rules for electric bike taxi services across the state and also invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders by June 5.

Issued on May 22 as part of a government resolution (GR) titled the "Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules, 2025", the draft framework aims to regulate digital aggregators and operators of two-wheeler taxi services under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

On April 1, the Maharashtra cabinet approved the introduction of electric-bike taxis for cities with at least one lakh population, aiming to create more than 10,000 jobs in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and another 10,000 in the rest of the state.

A "bike taxi" typically refers to a ride-hailing service that uses motorcycles or other two-wheeled vehicles to ferry passengers.

According to the notification issued by the state transport department, only licenced operators with a minimum fleet of 50 electric bike taxis will be allowed to function. The vehicles must be registered in Maharashtra and have compliance with insurance, fitness, and permit norms.

The rules mandate the installation of GPS tracking, crash helmets for passengers, and safety measures such as women-specific driver options and a 24x7 control room. Operators are also required to maintain a grievance redressal mechanism and ensure police verification of drivers.

"The licensee shall maintain a 24 x 7 control room with adequate manpower," said the notification.

It mandates that individuals or partnership firms or any registered company can engage in the business of bike taxi agency after obtaining licence from the authority concerned.

For granting licence or renewal of it, a security deposit of Rs 5 lakh along with application fees of Rs 1 lakh will be charged to applicants, as per the notification.

The licence will be valid for five years.

The notification prohibits street hailing and mandates yellow-coloured bikes with reflective 'Bike Taxi' signage, and caps trip distances at 15 km.

Drivers must hold a commercial licence and be between 20 and 50 years of age.

As per the notification, the licensee will be responsible for the quality of drivers, their police verification, and conduct with passengers.

"Police verification shall be done at the time of induction and at the time of renewal of driving licence," it stated.

The notification said the licensee should ensure drivers undertake safety training every three months, not pick up passengers from street hailing, not work more than eight hours, and not share personal contact information of women drivers with passengers.

The draft empowers regional transport authorities to set fare caps and impose additional local conditions. It also pointed out that service providers must provide insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh in case of accidental death for the driver and passenger.

"Bike taxi service providers shall provide a facility in their app for female passengers to opt for a female driver and vice versa, ensuring enhanced safety," it said.

The notification stipulates that the speed of bike taxis should not exceed 60 km per hour and there should be a separator between the driver and passenger. The service provider should provide protective cover in the rainy season for passenger.