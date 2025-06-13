Maharashtra govt signs MoU with Max Aerospace to set up helicopter factory in Nagpur

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Max Aerospace and Aviation Pvt Ltd to establish a helicopter manufacturing unit in Nagpur with an investment of around Rs 8,000 crore over the next eight years.

About 2,000 direct and indirect jobs will be created under this project, a statement from the chief minister's office said.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who said that this project will give a boost to the defence manufacturing sector in Nagpur.

As specified in the agreement, Max Aerospace will set up a helicopter factory in Nagpur and its actual work will start from 2026.

This agreement will be a milestone in India's 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaigns. This will be the first project in Maharashtra dedicated to the customization and full production of helicopters. The initiative will help Maharashtra emerge as an important hub for aerospace manufacturing, the statement said.

The project will incorporate world-class technology and act as a Centre of Excellence for customisation, integration and flight testing of rotary-wing platforms. The centre will be located near the Nagpur airport, leveraging existing infrastructure and logistical support. It will also contribute to India's growing aerospace supply chain, the statement said.

Fadnavis said he is happy that Max Aerospace has chosen Maharashtra, especially Nagpur, for helicopter production.

Good facilities have been created in Nagpur for the defence manufacturing sector. Max Aerospace will be provided all necessary support for its manufacturing plant. The company should start its production work on time, he said.

The partnership will be an important step towards the industrial development of Maharashtra and will contribute to making India self-sufficient in the defence sector, Fadnavis said. PTI MR NP