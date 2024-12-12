Maharashtra govt to set up 'country desk' to help domestic and international investors

Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will set up a dedicated 'country desk' as a special unit to assist domestic and international investors.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked the administration to focus on developing investment policies aligned with global and regional trends, an official release informed on Thursday.

The 'country desk' special unit will provide advice and assistance to investors for their proposals, it said.

"Efforts will be made to enhance coordination between the state government and major industrial groups to improve industrial collaboration. Dialogue with potential investors is being actively established to prioritise investments in Maharashtra. Continuous assistance will be provided to facilitate investments," the release said.

Advertisment

The implementation of previously signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be expedited, and awareness will be created about investment opportunities in the state, it added.

The initiatives include increasing collaboration with multilateral institutions and development banks, enhancing coordination with embassies and trade organisations, encouraging the Marathi diaspora to invest in Maharashtra, and prioritising sectors such as electronics, textiles, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals, the release said.

"Other objectives include strengthening coordination between the government and major industrial organisation, providing consistent and necessary support to investors throughout the investment process, accelerating the follow-up and implementation of MoUs as well as raising awareness about investment opportunities in the state," the release informed.

Advertisment

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) along with MAITRI (Maharashtra Industry, Trade and Investment Facilitation Cell) and the Directorate of Industries will play an active role in implementing these new initiatives, the release added. PTI MR BNM