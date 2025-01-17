Maharashtra has surpassed Bengaluru, is now country's leading state in startups: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Jan 17 (PTI) Maharashtra has surpassed Bengaluru in Karnataka and has become the startup capital of the country both in terms of numbers as well as value in the last one year, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Addressing a gathering at tech exhibition COMP-EX 2025 here, he also emphasised the need to adapt to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and asserted that his government was promoting startups in this field.

"Maharashtra has surpassed Bengaluru and has become the startup capital of the country both in terms of numbers as well as value in the last one year. The state has the maximum number of startups. Maharashta is a leader in technology and most unicorns come to the state," the CM said.

In order to make Maharashtra the number one state in the innovation space, the government is setting up an 'Innovation City', Fadnavis said.

Maharashtra is also the fintech capital of the country, the chief minister said. PTI CLS BNM