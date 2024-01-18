Maharashtra inked MoUs worth Rs 3.53 lakh crore at WEF in Davos: CM Shinde

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the state has inked memorandums of undertaking (MoUs) worth Rs 3,53,675 crore at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos, Switzerland.

Advertisment

Shinde thanked investors, noting the increased confidence of global industries that showed interest in investing Rs 1 lakh crore in Maharashtra. These MoUs have the potential to create more than 2 lakh jobs in the state, said a statement from the CM’s office late on Wednesday night.

Highlighting the focus on tangible implementation, Shinde emphasised the acceleration of growth compared to last year. He said the state's image has been spotlighted as people-oriented with a strong emphasis on industrialisation, skilled manpower, and quick decision-making, the statement said.

The first day of the Davos conference saw investment agreements worth Rs 1,02,000 crore with six industries, with the potential to create 26,000 jobs. On January 17, the second day, agreements worth Rs 2,08,850 crore were signed with eight industries, projecting 1,51,900 job opportunities, it said.

Advertisment

The CM said that MoUs worth Rs 42,825 crore will be signed with six industries on January 18, which can create an additional 13,000 jobs.

According to the statement, Shinde engaged in fruitful discussions with various industry groups at the Maharashtra Hall in Davos. Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, also met Shinde and they talked about the infrastructure sector in Maharashtra and potential investment opportunities.

A meeting was convened with senior industrialist Lakshmi Mittal to explore future investment cooperation. Simultaneously, discussions were held with Liechtenstein’s prince over industrial investments, the statement said.

Advertisment

The CM also met with the chief policy officer, Thomas Coutaudier, and chief financial officer, Patrick Treuer, of French trading company Louis Dreyfus. They discussed industrial expansion in Maharashtra, it said.

During a meeting with Shinde, South Korea's Gyogni Province Governor Kim Dong Yeon I emphasised the importance of building a robust foundation in Maharashtra. The discussion highlighted the synergy between South Korea's expertise in manufacturing and technology and India’s strength in skilled manpower, according to the statement.

David Krobok, chairman of Czech Republic-based Witkowitz Atomica Company, met with the CM to explore investment opportunities in small modular nuclear reactor technology. Industries minister Uday Samant was also present during these discussions, the statement added. PTI MR NR