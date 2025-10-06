Maharashtra 'investment magnet' due to rapid infra development, strategic policy reforms: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the state has become the "investment magnet" and the "growth centre" of India due to rapid infrastructure development and strategic policy reforms enabling quick and seamless industrial operations.

Addressing a delegation of 20-20 Investment Association at Sahyadri Guest House here, Fadnavis urged them to explore the "limitless opportunities" in the state. Industries Minister Uday Samant, Minister of State Indranil Naik and 20-20 Investment Association chairperson Vera Trojan were present, a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Dubbing Maharashtra as the "growth centre" of the nation, the CM said it accounts for 60 per cent of the country's total data capacity.

"Mumbai is not just the financial capital but also the entertainment and startup hub of India. Owing to continuous infrastructure expansion and reforms, Maharashtra has truly become the investment magnet of the country," he said.

Highlighting the government's efforts to make Maharashtra drought-free, the Chief Minister said the state has implemented the people-centric 'Jalyukt Shivar' water conservation campaign, which has led to nearly 20,000 villages becoming drought-free.

"Improved groundwater levels have allowed farmers to cultivate two crops a year instead of one and expand horticulture plantations," he said.

Fadnavis announced that work will soon commence on the country's largest river-linking project connecting Wainganga and Nalganga rivers covering 500 kilometres.

"The detailed project report is ready. The project will transform Vidarbha into a water-rich region. Additionally, water flowing into the sea from the Western Ghats will be diverted into the Godavari basin through lift irrigation to meet the needs of agriculture and industry," he said.

The government, he said, is focused on creating a skilled workforce for future industries.

"Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, we are introducing AI-based skill development programmes in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to boost employment opportunities," Fadnavis said.

Major employment potential is also being created in ports, shipbuilding and logistics through targeted policy interventions, he added.

"Schemes such as Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi are helping women become economically independent. Self-help groups have become a mass movement. Women are now trained to use drones for agricultural spraying. Last year, 13 lakh women became 'Lakhpati Didis', and the number is expected to rise to 25 lakh this year," the CM said.

The government is constructing houses on a large scale for the homeless and by the end of next year, 40 lakh houses will be built, he said.

Affordable housing projects and slum redevelopment, including the world's largest Dharavi redevelopment project in Mumbai, are underway, Fadnavis added.

"The state is committed to delivering quality education through over one lakh schools. The new National Education Policy 2020 addresses future challenges and capacity-building needs. Maharashtra has signed an MoU with Cambridge University to train teachers," he said. PTI MR BNM