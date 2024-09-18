Maharashtra is growth engine of India: Shinde

Thane, Sept 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday inaugurated Maharashtra's first semiconductor manufacturing facility, which he described as a revolutionary step.

Addressing attendees at the project site in Navi Mumbai, Shinde said Maharashtra is an industry-friendly state, and emphasised the importance of semiconductor chips in everyday life.

This cutting-edge semiconductor project is being developed at Mahape by RRP Electronics in two phases.

Shinde said investments exceeding Rs 36,000 crore have been secured by the semiconductor unit and products manufactured in this unit are expected to hit the markets as early as 2026.

"Industries do not come or go in one day," Shinde said in a veiled attack on the opposition parties that had claimed flight of industries from Maharashtra under the Mahayuti government.

He alleged the lack of support and cooperation from previous administrations forced industries to look outside Maharashtra.

The chief minister said this semiconductor unit would play a pivotal role in enhancing Maharashtra's technological capabilities and hailed the importance of semiconductor chips, describing them as essential components in modern life.

Claiming the successful implementation of the "Ladki Bahin" scheme, Shinde said along with industrial growth, infrastructure development is progressing simultaneously.

"The rate of execution of MoUs signed (at Davos meet) is over 70 per cent," the chief minister said, adding that Maharashtra has become an industry-friendly state where employment opportunities are expected to grow with the entry of new industries.

"The state government is committed to creating a conducive environment for businesses. We have decided to roll out the red carpet for industrialists by providing subsidies and single-window clearances," he said.

Citing a Niti Aayog report on the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's potential to contribute to the Indian economy, Shinde said Maharashtra is the growth engine of the country.

He said the semiconductor sector is integral to various initiatives launched by the government, including the recent crediting of money into the accounts of beneficiaries under the "Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin" scheme.

Shinde said 21,000 startups are currently operational in Maharashtra.

"We are committed to delivering results ahead of schedule," he quipped.

Shinde hailed cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Padma Vibhushan Anil Kakodkar for supporting the semiconductor initiative.

"One does not know when he (Sachin Tendulkar) came from pitch to chip," he quipped. PTI COR NSK