Maharashtra: Kalyan RTO registers case against Uber

Thane, Dec 19 (PTI) Following alleged molestation of a woman passenger by a bike taxi rider, the Kalyan Sub-Regional Transport Office (RTO) has registered a criminal case against ride-hailing company Uber for allegedly providing services without a licence.

Uber was allegedly operating passenger services in Kalyan despite not having the required permission from the Maharashtra transport department, said the First Information Report registered two days ago.

The company's reaction was not available immediately.

"Since January 2025, the company and its directors have used the online application (app) for their own financial gain without obtaining a service provision licence, illegally transporting passengers and causing loss of government revenue," the FIR alleged.

A bike rider was arrested a few days ago after he took a woman passenger, who had booked the ride through Uber app, to a deserted area in Kalyan's Syndicate locality and molested and robber her.

Taking serious note of the incident, Deputy Regional Transport Officer Ashutosh Barkul ordered an inquiry.

As per the FIR registered on the complaint of Motor Vehicle Inspector Ganesh Lavate, the company failed to comply with essential requirements such as verification of drivers' antecedents, ensuring women's safety, compulsory helmet use, proper fare regulation, accident insurance, and the use of eco-friendly electric vehicles, as mandated under the Maharashtra Two-Wheeler Taxi Act, 2025.

The case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 318 (cheating), the Information Technology Act, and the Motor Vehicles Act.

A probe was underway and no one is arrested, a police official said. PTI COR KRK