Maharashtra minister Rane suggests adding shrimp or fish in mid-day meal for school kids

Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane on Monday suggested adding shrimp or fish in mid-day meal for school students, arguing they are a good source of protein and the move will also increase their domestic consumption in the face of high US tariffs.

Talking to reporters, Rane said he would like to discuss this proposal with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Fisheries and Ports Development Minister also announced that the state government will soon launch the Chief Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana, along with 26 other schemes, to support people engaged in fisheries and allied activities.

"These schemes are designed to bridge structural gaps in the sector and increase the income of farmers. We have already appealed to people to increase the consumption of shrimp, which is a good source of protein," Rane stated.

The BJP minister said he had held detailed discussions with stakeholders to understand challenges faced by the fisheries segment.

"I met senior officials and stakeholders in the fisheries segment to understand their practical challenges and how the state government can smoothen the process so that they can promote their business with minimum hurdles," he emphasised.

Asked about the high tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian shrimp, the minister called for increasing domestic consumption of the marine product.

"We have already appealed to people to increase the consumption of shrimp produced here. At the same time, I would like to discuss a proposal with our Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to provide shrimp as part of mid-day meal to students (in government & govt-aided schools). Several schools also provide eggs (in mid-day meal) as a source of protein so why can't fish or shrimp be added?" he stated.