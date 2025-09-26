Maharashtra pitches for Rs 500 cr gaming fund

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) Maharashtra pitched for a Rs 500 crore fund to nurture innovation, skill development, infrastructure development and investments in the gaming ecosystem on Friday.

Kaustubh Dhavse, chief advisor to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said the fund will be in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Speaking at an event organised by CII, Dhavse said there is a need to start the 'India Gaming Mission' modelled on the lines of the India Solar Mission.

The mission aims to establish India as a global leader in gaming and esports, and Maharashtra as the gaming and esports capital of India, as per an official statement.

"He (Dhavse) also proposed a plan to form a corpus of Rs 500 Crore fund in collaboration with the Ministry of I&B and the State Government of Maharashtra. This fund will be dedicated to nurturing innovation, skill development, infrastructure development and investments in the gaming ecosystem," the organisers said.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju said that there is a need to nurture esports athletes at the grassroots level.

Jaju also affirmed the government's commitment to building a world-class ecosystem for gaming, digital media, and entertainment. PT AA BAL BAL