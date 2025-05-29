Maharashtra received 40 pc of all FDI in the country in 2024-25, says Fadnavis

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) Maharashtra pocketed 40 per cent of the total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) received by India in 2024-25, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

In a post on X, Fadnavis said the country received Rs 4,21,929 crore in FDI in 2024-25, of which Maharashtra bagged Rs 1,64,875 crore.

"This amount is 40 per cent of the total FDI received," he said referring to FDI figures for 2024-25.

He said this is 32 per cent more than the FDI received by Maharashtra in 2023-24.

In the last quarter of 2024-25, Maharashtra received Rs 25,441 crore in FDI, he added.

The year 2024-25 is a record year in the last 10 years with regards to receiving FDI, he noted.

The CM gave figures of FDI received by the state in the last 10 years.

In 2015-16, Maharashtra received Rs 61,482 crore in FDI, Rs 1,31,980 crore in 2016-17, Rs 86,244 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 57,139 crore in 2018-19.

From April 2019 to October 2019, when Fadnavis was the CM, Maharashtra received FDI of Rs 25,316 crore. He, however, did not share the figures from November 2019 to to March 2020.

The state received Rs 1,19,734 crore of FDI in 2020-21, Rs 1,14,964 crore in 2021-22, Rs 1,18,422 crore in 2022-23 and Rs 1,25,101 crore in 2023-24, Fadnavis said. PTI PR BNM