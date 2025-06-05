Maharashtra to be USD 1 trillion economy by 2030, says Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said his government has charted out a multidimensional roadmap for the state's progress and it will become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030.

"Maharashtra is firmly on the path to becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2030," Fadnavis said while addressing the "India Investment Forum 2025" here.

At the meet, the CM presented a comprehensive overview of Maharashtra's economic, industrial, social, and environmental strides.

He highlighted that the state's economy has already crossed the half-trillion-dollar mark.

An Economic Advisory Council (EAC), headed by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, in collaboration with 20 senior CEOs, has developed a robust roadmap covering infrastructure, industries, services, agriculture, and fintech sectors in Maharashtra, the CM noted.

He announced that the "Viksit Maharashtra 2047" blueprint will be unveiled on October 2, featuring short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals.

The Chief Minister emphasized that Maharashtra's industrial power is no longer confined to Mumbai and Pune.

Areas like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Gadchiroli, Nashik, and Raigad are emerging rapidly through EV hubs, steel cities, and integrated industrial townships, making the entire state an industrial powerhouse, he maintained.

Massive infrastructure investment worth USD 100 billion is underway, including in Vadhavan Port, Nagpur-Goa expressway, new airports, Mumbai Metro and coastal road projects, Fadnavis stated.

"These will transform Maharashtra's transport and trade logistics," he insisted.

Mumbai is witnessing swift urban renewal with the Dharavi Redevelopment Project aimed at rehabilitating 8 lakh citizens. The government is also introducing a unified mobility solution through a single transport card and integrated mobile app, the CM pointed out.

Coastal areas are being cleaned through advanced sewage treatment systems, he noted.

Fadnavis said Maharashtra remains the top state in attracting foreign direct investment, accounting for 40 per cent of India's total FDI.

He credited this success to an integrated digital single-window system, expansion of MIDC industrial parks and establishment of a Cabinet Committee on Investment.

"The state is intensifying efforts in water security, technology, and power supply for farmers. By 2026, the government plans to provide free daytime solar electricity, enhancing agricultural productivity and income," he told the forum.

Maharashtra has drafted a comprehensive five-year tourism development plan. Under the plan, the state will focus on local community involvement, conservation zones, and infrastructure, Fadnavis said. PTI MR RSY