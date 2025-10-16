Maharashtra to feature on global 'Quantum Corridor' map, says Fadnavis after pact with 2 firms

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has signed a tripartite agreement with two foreign firms to establish a "Quantum Corridor", a move which will help strengthen the state's digital economy by harnessing new technologies, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

The agreement, inked with US-based IONQ and Sweden's Scandian AB, aims to position Maharashtra on the global technology map through artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing.

Addressing an event in Mumbai, Fadnavis said AI and quantum computing have emerged as key pillars of the global economy.

"We are proud to partner for the establishment of a Quantum Corridor, which will bring transformative changes to the state and national economy. The government will provide full support and a conducive environment for industry growth," he affirmed.

IONQ, based in Maryland, US, is a leading global company in quantum computing known for its trapped-ion technology. Its platforms, including Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, provide quantum computing access to industries in pharmaceuticals, logistics, financial modeling, and more, enhancing speed, accuracy, and sustainability, a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Scandian AB, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, specializes in engineering, construction, finance, and industrial infrastructure development. Its projects integrate quantum-enhanced optimization, predictive analytics, and energy-efficient technologies to create sustainable and smart infrastructure.

The Quantum Corridor is expected to strengthen Maharashtra's digital economy and generate high-end technology-driven employment opportunities.