Maharashtra to lead maritime revolution in India, state now top in container capacity: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) Maharashtra will lead the maritime revolution in India for the next 100 years after completion of Vadhvan port in Palghar district, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a 4.8 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) capacity container terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port, the CM said the state now has the largest container capacity in the country at 10 million TEU, surpassing Gujarat's 8.2 million TEU.

"Today is a historic day. Maharashtra's economy will get a boost and its share in the global supply chain will increase. After Vadhvan port is completed, Maharashtra will lead the maritime revolution in the country for the next 100 years," Fadnavis said.