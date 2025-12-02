Maharashtra to list energy utilities starting with transco in 2026: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Maharashtra is looking to undertake a phased equity listing of state-owned energy utilities starting with the transmission company in 2026, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

He said it is essential to undertake the process to make the entities more efficient and agile.

"It is the right time to start the listing process for government entities and corporations. We have decided that we will certainly list the electricity transmission company at first," Fadnavis said at an event here.

Later, he shared that the government expects the listing of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company in 2026.

The transmission company's listing will be followed with generation company's listing in second phase and the distribution company's in the next, the chief minister said without giving a timeline. PTI AA ANU ANU