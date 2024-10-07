Maharashtra to meet 50 pc of energy needs from non-traditional sources by 2030: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Oct 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that by 2030, Maharashtra will become the first state in the country to produce 50 per cent of its energy requirements from non-traditional power sources.

Fadnavis, who is also the state's energy minister, was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Avaada Electro Pvt Ltd's integrated solar ingot - wafer, cell, module and electrolyzer manufacturing facility in Nagpur MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation).

A lot of changes are taking place in Maharashtra in the field of solar energy sector, he said.

In just two-and-a-half years, the Maharashtra government has approved 20,000 megawatt of solar projects in the state, the former chief minister said.

In all these years since independence, the state has the capacity for 40,000 MW of solar energy, he noted.

However, now in just one year, the capacity of solar pump storage project is 55,000 MW. Similarly, the capacity of wind and solar projects is about 20,000 MW, the minister said.

The way Maharashtra government is working on solar and non-traditional energy projects, "by 2030, Maharashtra will become the first state to produce 50 per cent of its energy requirements from non-traditional energy sources", Fadnavis said.

Talking about Avaada project, he said the company will be investing nearly Rs 14,000 crore in the project and the production is expected to start by April 2025.

The project is expected to create 5,000 direct jobs with 51 per cent participation of women workforce, Fadnavis said. PTI CLS GK