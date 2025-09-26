Maharashtra to open tenders for 98-year lease of state transport bus depot plots

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) Maharashtra will open tenders for 98-year lease of state transport bus depot plots next month, minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Friday.

Speaking at a Naredco event, Sarnaik said the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation Limited (MSRTC) has over 13,000 acres of land parcel at strategic locations in Mumbai's Kurla, Borivali and also other towns of the State.

* * * * * *Unity Small Finance Bank ties up with IBM Unity Small Finance Bank on Friday announced a partnership with IBM to centralize and secure its application programming interface (API) ecosystem.

The lender will be using IBM Cloud Pak for Integration and IBM Consulting's expertise in application management, as per an official statement.

* * * * *Samir Shantilal Somaiya conferred award by Kazakhstan Samir Shantilal Somaiya, the chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, has been conferred the 'Order of Dostyk (Friendship), 2nd Degree' by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan.

He is the first Indian to receive this honour for his dedication to empowering individuals and strengthening communities, an official statement said.