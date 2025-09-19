Maharashtra to play leading role in green steel manufacturing: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state would not only lead in steel production but also play a pivotal role in India's Green Steel Mission in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Fadnavis was speaking after inaugurating the AIIFA Steelex 2025, a major steel conclave, in Goregaon, suburban Mumbai.

India’s Green Steel Mission is aimed at decarbonizing the steel sector by encouraging the use of renewable energy sources.

The chief minister said Maharashtra was committed to sustainability, and by 2030, 58 per cent of the state's energy mix would come from renewables.

"By 2026, farmers will receive 16,000 MW of power entirely from solar energy. This will reduce subsidies and bring down power tariffs for industries every year for the next five years," he said.

Fadnavis also said Gadchiroli, once known for Naxalism, was set to become India's new steel city with community support and major investments. So far, projects worth Rs 80,000 crore have been lined up in the steel sector, he added.

On green initiatives, he said Maharashtra had targeted plantation of five crore trees in Gadchiroli, of which 40 lakh had already been planted. "We will create a new ecosystem for steel without harming water, land and forests. Maharashtra is taking the lead in green hydrogen, ammonia, gas value chain and battery storage," he said.

The state has signed MoUs for 75,000 MW of pump storage projects, with 7,000 MW to be operational in two years, which will ensure 24/7 green power and grid stability, the CM said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi praised Maharashtra's efforts, saying under Fadnavis' leadership, the state had secured Rs 3,500 crore central aid under the PM-KUSUM scheme and approval for the Pune Hydrogen Valley Innovation Cluster. "This is not just an economic transition but a national duty to safeguard the planet for future generations," Joshi said.

He noted that India had scaled up renewable energy capacity from 2.44 GW in 2014 to nearly 30 GW now, making it the world's third-largest producer of non-fossil energy. By 2030, the country aimed to produce 30 crore tonnes of steel, including at least 5 crore tonnes of green steel for export, he added.

At the event, the state signed MoUs worth Rs 80,962 crore with nine companies, expected to generate 40,300 jobs. Green steel certificates were also distributed to participating firms. PTI MR KRK