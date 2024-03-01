Maharashtra tops FDI list, states like Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi lagging: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) Maharashtra is ranked first in Foreign Direct Investment by securing over Rs 1 lakh crore of overseas fund flows and trumping the next three states on the list by a significant margin, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Fadnavis said Maharashtra received investment of Rs 1,00,112 crore between April and December.

"This is important because the states we say there is a competition with like Karnataka has secured investment of Rs 30,219 crore, Gujarat Rs 48,410 crore, Delhi Rs 31,361 crore. If the FDI of these states are combined, then it comes to around Rs 1,09,000 crore, while Maharashtra alone has secured investment of Rs 1 lakh crore," he said in the House.

The FDI data comes as major relief to the Eknath Shinde government, which has been battling opposition allegations that big ticket projects were leaving Maharashtra for other states. PTI PR BNM