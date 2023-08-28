Maharashtra tops in attracting FDI in first quarter of current FY: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the state secured the top rank in attracting Foreign Direct Investment worth Rs 36,634 crore which is more than the sum of the investment received by Delhi, Karnataka and Telangana in the first quarter of FY 2023-24.

Advertisment

“Maharashtra which was ranked first in attracting FDI of Rs 1,18,422 crore in the FY 2022-23, also ranks first in the 1st quarter of FY 2023-24. As per the figures released by DPIIT, an FDI investment of Rs 36,634 crore has come in Maharashtra," he said on X, formerly Twitter.

Maharashtra's FDI is more than the cumulative sum of FDI in Delhi, Karnataka and Telangana which rank second, third, and fourth, respectively, he said.

“Under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde, our state is moving ahead at a fast pace and Maharashtra has become the favourite destination for investors,” Fadnavis added. PTI ND NSK