Maharashtra tops list of states for PV sales in FY25

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Maharashtra ranked first for passenger vehicle sales in India, while Uttar Pradesh led in two-wheeler sales in 2024-25, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

In 2024-25, passenger vehicles (PV) sales in Maharashtra stood at 5,06,254 units, accounting for an 11.8 per cent share, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 4,55,530 units (10.6 per cent) and Gujarat with 3,54,054 units (8.2 per cent), as per the SIAM data.

Karnataka stood at the fourth position with 3,09,464 units (7.2 per cent), and Haryana was fifth with 2,94,331 units (6.8 per cent).

In the two-wheeler segment, Uttar Pradesh was at the top with sales of 28,43,410 units in FY25 (14.5 per cent share), followed by Maharashtra with 20,91,250 units (10.7 per cent) and Tamil Nadu with 14,81,511 units (7.6 per cent).

In the PV segment, Karnataka was also in the fourth position with 12,94,582 units of two-wheelers sold in FY25 (6.6 per cent), with Gujarat coming in fifth, clocking 12,90,588 units (6.6 per cent).

In the commercial vehicles segment, Maharashtra saw the highest number of CVs sold at 1,34,044 in FY25 with a 14 per cent share, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 89,126 units (9.3 per cent) and Gujarat at 82,433 units (8.6 per cent).

Tamil Nadu, which saw 70,567 units of CVs sold, was in fourth (7.4 per cent share), followed by Karnataka with 69,903 units (7.3 per cent).

In the three-wheelers segment, Uttar Pradesh witnessed the highest number of sales at 93,865 units (12.7 per cent), followed by Gujarat at 83,947 units (11.3 per cent) and Maharashtra at 83,718 units (11.3 per cent), as per the data.

Karnataka came fourth with 70,417 units (9.5 per cent) and Bihar fifth with 47,786 units (6.4 per cent). PTI RKL BAL BAL