Maharashtra tops NITI Aayog's export preparedness index

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat have emerged as the top three states in the Niti Aayog's fourth Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2024.

The index is aimed at assessing the readiness of states in terms of their export potential and performance.

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Punjab, according to the government think tank's report released on Wednesday.

Among smaller states, Uttarakhand has ranked at the top position. It is followed by Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, Goa, and Tripura.

Releasing the report, NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam said that as India expands its network of Free Trade and Economic Partnership Agreements, the importance of strong domestic foundations only grows.

"For states, this means fostering ecosystems that can respond to new opportunities, align with global standards, and build competitiveness across districts," Subrahmanyam said.

In recent years, he added, several states have already begun strengthening their export vision through dedicated policies, institutions, and infrastructure — indicating a clear shift towards a more proactive and structured approach.

Exports are a key driver of economic growth and play a significant role in helping countries strengthen their position in Global Value Chains (GVCs), earn foreign exchange, and increase global competitiveness.

For India – the fastest growing major economy in the world – exports are crucial for improving economic resilience, reducing trade deficits, and promoting inclusive growth.

The Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2024 uses a consistent, data-driven approach to evaluate multiple factors, including export policies, business environment, quality of infrastructure, and export outcomes.

Data is collected from both state and central government sources, and each indicator is assigned a weight based on its importance.