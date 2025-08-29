Maharashtra tops PV sales in June qtr; overall segment crosses 10-lakh mark: SIAM

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Around 10 lakh passenger vehicle units were sold in the country in the April-June quarter this fiscal, with Maharashtra leading the sales chart during the period, according to the data shared by industry body SIAM.

In the April-June period, 10.12 lakh units of passenger vehicles were sold in the country, with the western zone leading with sales at 3.21 lakh units.

Maharashtra recorded the highest passenger vehicle sales with 1.19 lakh units in the June quarter. It was followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data showed.

In the two-wheeler segment, 46.75 lakh units were sold in the country in the April-June period this year.

Western states led the sales with 14.19 lakh units, SIAM said.

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest two-wheeler sales with 8.18 lakh units. It was followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

In the commercial vehicle segment, Maharashtra led the space with sales of 32,000 units in the June quarter.

Overall, 2.23 lakh units were sold in the country during the period.

The three-wheeler segment saw overall sales of 1.65 lakh units in the period under review.

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest sales with 21,000 units, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Telangana, SIAM stated.

In July 2025, overall passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers declined marginally to 3,40,772 units from 3,41,510 units in July 2024. PTI MSS MSS SHW