Maharashtra transporters defer strike after written assurance from minister Sarnaik

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra Transport Action Committee (M-TAC) on Thursday evening announced it was deferring its indefinite strike, which was set to begin at midnight, after receiving a written assurance from state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik that their issues will be addressed after the Budget session ends.

"As per the minister's request, the strike has been postponed for a week. So there will be no strike from midnight," said Anil Garg, a leader of the School Bus Owners Association, which is part of M-TAC.

Harsh Kotak, another leader of private bus owners, said besides Sarnaik's written assurance regarding issues related to e-challans and other concerns, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also spoke to them through video call and assured them their grievances would be resolved.

"A meeting is likely to be held next week, after which we will decide the future course of action about the strike," Kotak said.

In his letter to transporters, Sarnaik said the administration is currently busy with the Budget Session and efforts are being made to take a positive decision on the issues faced by transporters after the session.

Sarnaik also wrote that exports of goods have been disrupted due to Iran war.

Moreover, considering the ongoing school examinations, passenger movement in the state should not be further affected, he said in the letter.

"Hence, I urge you to call off your scheduled strike from midnight of March 5," Sarnaik said.

Earlier, while announcing the strike, M-TAC had said school buses, contract carriage buses, private buses and commercial vehicles, including trucks, tempos, taxis and tankers, would remain off the roads during the indefinite agitation. PTI KK BNM