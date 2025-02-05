Maharashtra's growth momentum to continue, says Fadnavis at NITI Aayog meeting

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Maharashtra is developing at a faster pace than many other states, and efforts are underway to accelerate this growth further, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

He maintained that large-scale infrastructure projects are progressing rapidly and new investments are flowing into the state.

Fadnavis, who attended the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, asserted Maharashtra's growth momentum will continue going forward.

The CM made these remarks during a meeting with NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer B V R Subrahmanyam at his residence here.

During the meeting, Subrahmanyam gave a digital presentation on NITI Aayog's key focus areas and the sectors where Maharashtra is expected to lead.

He highlighted that Mumbai offers significant investment opportunities and described Maharashtra as the only state-level economy in India with a USD 2 trillion capacity, said an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The NITI Aayog CEO suggested that Maharashtra prioritise artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and quantum computing, given its strong potential in these fields. The senior bureaucrat commended Maharashtra's achievements in the energy sector, saying they serve as a model for other states, according to the statement.

Subrahmanyam further recommended that Maharashtra's development plan be implemented at a faster pace and that ongoing projects be regularly reviewed through a war room mechanism.

The meeting was attended by top government officials, including Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM, Vikas Kharge, Additional Chief Secretary (Housing) Valsa Nair and Additional Chief Secretary (Planning) Rajgopal Deora, among others. PTI ND RSY