Maharashtra's total outstanding debt projected to rise to Rs 11.02 lakh cr in 2026-27

Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Maharashtra's total outstanding debt is projected to rise to Rs 11,02,654 crore in the financial year 2026-27, up from Rs 9,73,989 crore in the revised estimates of 2025-26, according to the state government's 'Budget in Brief' released on Saturday.

As per the document, revenue receipts for 2026-27 have been estimated at Rs 6,16,098 crore, while revenue expenditure is pegged at Rs 6,56,651 crore, resulting in a revenue deficit of Rs 40,552 crore.

The fiscal deficit for the year has been projected at Rs 1,50,491 crore, which the government said would remain within the prescribed limit of around 3 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

The document also shows that a substantial portion of the state's revenue will continue to be spent on committed expenditure such as salaries, pensions and interest payments.

At the same time, the government has proposed capital expenditure of around Rs 1.2 lakh crore in 2026-27, reflecting its focus on infrastructure development and economic growth. PTI MR BNM