Mahesh Chander Gupta becomes NFL's Director (Marketing)

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) State-owned fertiliser firm NFL said that Mahesh Chander Gupta has become its new Director - Marketing.

In a statement on Tuesday, NFL said that Gupta has joined the board as Director (Marketing).

Prior to this, he was serving as Chief General Manager (Business Development - Gas) in Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) heading Natural Gas Sourcing and Marketing at Corporate Office.

With over 30 years of experience, Gupta has played a pivotal role in upscaling of natural gas business for IOCL to new heights, establishing new business streams of petrochemicals including PTA & Polymers in domestic and global markets and other business development activities, the statement said.

A management graduate from FMS, Udaipur as well as Cost & Management Accountant (gold medallist) besides advanced management programmes, Gupta has held leadership positions across petroleum marketing, petrochemicals marketing, natural gas marketing business and vigilance vertical.

Gupta will spearhead National Fertilizer Ltd's expanding business portfolio with differentiated products to achieve market leadership and work towards energy transition, sustainability, globalisation and strategic diversification. PTI MJH HVA