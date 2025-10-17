Mahesh Sharma assumes charge as Director Finance at NHPC

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) State-owned NHPC on Friday said Mahesh Kumar Sharma has assumed the charge of Director (Finance) in the company with immediate effect.

Prior to his appointment as Director (Finance), NHPC Ltd, he has served as Finance Head of Commercial Division of NHPC and Chief Finance Officer of NHPC Renewal Energy Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NHPC.

At present, he is a nominee director on the board of NHPC Renewable Energy Limited (NREL).

Sharma began his career in NHPC as an Accounts Officer in July 2000 and during his distinguished professional career spanning more than 25 years in the company, he has acquired extensive expertise across core domains of finance, corporate accounts, treasury, commercial and contracts.

His wide-ranging experience covers not only the financial management of large-scale infrastructure projects but also a deep and practical understanding of tariff and regulatory frameworks, which are crucial in the planning, development, and operation of hydroelectric power projects. PTI ABI HVA