Mahindra Aerostructures to supply around 5,000 varieties of metallic components to Airbus

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Mahindra Aerostructures will supply close to 5,000 varieties of metallic components to Airbus in Germany, under a new manufacturing and supply contract with the European aviation major, the company said on Wednesday.

The latest award from Airbus Aerostructures GmbH covers all Airbus commercial aircraft models, including A320 family aircraft, Mahindra Aerostructures Pvt Ltd (MASPL) said in the statement.

The contract adds to existing MASPL programs to deliver parts directly to Airbus at their facilities in Toulouse, France, it said.

"With this new contract we further expand our relationship (with Airbus Aerostructures Gmbh) and increase our participation in the 'Make In India' initiative of the Indian government. We look forward to delivering on our commitments and continuing this journey of collaborative growth," said Vinod Sahay, President, Aerospace & Defence & CPO, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

The Bengaluru-based MASPL has been a direct supplier to Airbus Group since 2015, and partners with Airbus on numerous initiatives, the company said.

"MASPL is privileged to be an Airbus supplier and we appreciate their continued support to our growth initiatives. This award is a significant expansion of our Airbus portfolio and offers further opportunities for us to work with Airbus on performance, sustainability, and operational excellence," said Arvind Mehra, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Aerostructures.

Mahindra Aerostructures operates a 2,50,000 sq ft manufacturing plant near Bangalore, which is equipped with comprehensive capabilities for sheet metal and machined parts, welding, finishing and assembly. PTI IAS DRR