Mahindra Auto sales rise 16 pc to 1,00,298 units in Sep

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday reported a 16 per cent year-on-year increase in overall automobile sales to 1,00,298 units in September.

In the passenger vehicles segment, the company said its utility vehicles dispatch to dealers surged 10 per cent year-on-year to 56,233 units in the domestic market last month, as against 51,062 units in the year-ago period.

Exports witnessed a rise of 43 per cent on-year to 4,320 units in September, as against 3,020 units a year ago, the Mumbai-based automaker said in a statement.

"Thanks to the impetus from GST 2.0 and the preceding weeks' pent-up demand, we have seen robust growth in dealer reported customer retails during the first nine days of Navratri, with over 60 per cent growth in the SUV segment and over 70 per cent growth in the CV segment compared to the first nine days of Navratri last year," Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M, said.

The surge in festive demand has placed significant constraints on the availability of trailers, he added.

"We are working to improve dispatches to our dealer network within the constraints," Gollagunta stated.

In the Farm Equipment Sector (FES), the company said its total tractor sales (domestic and exports) last month rose 49 per cent year-on-year to 66,111 units, compared to 44,256 units in the year-ago month.

In the domestic market, tractor sales increased by 50 per cent to 64,946 units last month, compared to 43,201 units in the same month last year.

Exports rose 10 per cent to 1,165 units, from 1,055 units in September 2024.

"The decision on the GST rate cut, has increased offtake in the first 9 days of Navratri which is in the month of September this year compared to October last year. "This has been further supported by factors like a positive Kharif outlook, increase in the area sown this season and an above-normal monsoon," Mahindra & Mahindra President - Farm Equipment Business Veejay Nakra said.