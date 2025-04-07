Mahindra expands India Design Studio to cater to evolving needs

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday said it has expanded its Mumbai-based India Design Studio to cater to the evolving needs of its expanding product portfolio.

The company has doubled the size of the existing studio and reaffirmed the automaker's commitment to design excellence as a cornerstone of its product development strategy, Mahindra & Mahindra said in a statement.

Set up in 2015, the facility was established as a dedicated studio to support the company's auto and farm businesses.

With the rapid growth of the company and a broader portfolio spanning auto, farm, and last-mile mobility, the enhanced studio brings fresh investments in design infrastructure, new-age technologies, and global best practices, the company said.

"The footprint of the space stands doubled to take on and deliver the ever-expanding project portfolio across businesses," Senior Vice President of Design and Head MIDS Ajay Saran Sharma said.

The studio will attract the best design talent from India and become a leading automotive design centre in the country, said Mahindra & Mahindra Chief Design and Creative Officer Pratap Bose. PTI