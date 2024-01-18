Mahindra expects to sustain growth momentum in SCV segment next fiscal

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra expects to sustain growth momentum in the small commercial vehicles segment in the next fiscal, as it looks to keep refreshing the range as per customer needs, a senior company official said on Thursday.

The company on Thursday introduced the new Supro Profit Truck Excel series, available in both diesel and CNG Duo variants, priced between Rs 6.61 and Rs 6.93 lakh, respectively.

The Small Commercial Vehicles (SCVs) are designed to cater to the needs of last-mile connectivity.

"We are expecting the industry to grow 5-10 per cent next fiscal and we would like to do better than that," Mahindra Auto Vice President and Head of Sales Baneshwar Banerjee told PTI.

He said the company keeps working towards continuous interventions in its product range as per customers' requirements.

As part of that, the company plans to introduce air conditioning in its pick-up range in the coming months, Banerjee said.

He noted that while the industry has witnessed a 22 per cent dip in sales in the sub-2-tonne segment this fiscal, M&M has been able to record a growth of 22 per cent.

The Supro, initially launched in 2015, has emerged as a versatile platform catering to the evolving needs of customers, the company said.

"This launch marks a significant stride in the sub-2-tonne segment, showcasing our commitment to empowering businesses and transforming last-mile connectivity in India," M&M CEO, automotive division, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, said. PTI MSS TRB