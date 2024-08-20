Mahindra Fin appoints RBI veteran Mod Narayan chief compliance officer

*Mahindra Finance appoints RBI veteran Mod Narayan chief compliance officer Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) Non-bank lender Mahindra Finance has announced the appointment of RBI veteran Mod Narayan Singh as its chief compliance officer.

It has also appointed Bijoy Thaplial as the chief business officer, according to an official statement.

**** *DigiSahamati Foundation says successful consents cross 100 mn in system DigiSahamati Foundation (Sahamati), an industry alliance for the account aggregator ecosystem, on Tuesday announced that the successful consents in the system have crossed the 100 million mark.

The body said over 80 million people in India are using the account aggregator ecosystem, as per a statement.

**** *Aditya Birla Fin, AU Small Fin Bank launch co-branded credit card Aditya Birla Finance and AU Small Finance Bank on Tuesday launched a co-branded credit card offering.

The cards are available in four variants on the Visa and Rupay payment networks, as per a statement.

**** *SBI Foundation ties up with social enterprise incubator Villgro SBI Foundation on Tuesday announced a tie-up with social enterprise incubator Villgro under which nine startups will be provided funding support in the form of seed equity.

Under the tie-up, the two entities are aiming to benefit 10,000 farmers by enhancing their incomes, according to a statement.

**** *L&T Finance inks pact with CRED Non-bank lender L&T Finance on Tuesday announced a tie-up with CRED under which the affluent customers-focused payment platform will be distributing unsecured personal loans.

This is the maiden entry for L&T Finance into the co-lending space, as per an official statement. PTI AA BAL BAL