Mahindra First Choice Wheels names Mohammed Turra as MD & CEO

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Multi-brand pre-owned car firm Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd on Monday said Mohammed Turra has been appointed as its Managing Director and CEO.

Turra succeeds Ashutosh Pandey, who will be taking on a new role within the Mahindra Group, the company said in a statement.

He brings over two decades of leadership experience across India, the Middle East, France and the US, spanning domains across consulting, financial services, FMCG, and the automotive industry, it added.

Turra has been part of the Mahindra Group since 2016. Previously, he had served as Senior Vice President at the Group Strategy Office of Mahindra & Mahindra, where he played a key role in fostering synergies across the group's diverse businesses, the company said.

Before joining Mahindra, he was part of the financial institutions practice at the Boston Consulting Group. He holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, and a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Jodhpur.