Mahindra Group appoints Ankit Todi as group chief sustainability officer

Mumbai, Jun 28 (PTI) Mahindra Group on Friday announced the appointment of Ankit Todi as the new Group Chief Sustainability Officer.

Prior to this, he had been working as lead, sustainability strategy and partnerships, at the Mahindra Group, the company said in a statement.

Todi, who joined the company in 2022, will work towards integrating sustainability as a core part of business strategy across all companies of Mahindra Group and help the group continue to be a global leader in sustainability, it said.

At the group, he has been instrumental in shaping the group's refreshed 'Planet Positive' sustainability strategy.

Todi reports to the Group Public Affairs Officer and member of the Group Executive Board, Abanti Sankaranarayanan, the statement said.

"Ankit's promotion from within the organisation underscores Mahindra Group's commitment to nurturing a robust pipeline of future leaders," Sankaranarayanan said. PTI IAS SHW