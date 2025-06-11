Mahindra Group arm's Phaltan warehousing facility starts ops

Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) Mahindra Group's logistics arm MLL on Wednesday said its new warehousing facility in Phaltan (near Pune) has become functional, according to a statement.

The facility, spread over 3-lakh sq ft, will cater to power solutions provider Cummins India to optimise their nationwide operations through consolidation of products from multiple sources into one central location, Mahindra Logistics Ltd said.

The facility will also help Cummins India strengthen its logistic capabilities as well as improve supply chain efficiency, availability and visibility with an expansive integrated warehousing and distribution network, it said.

Besides, it will also generate over 500 employment opportunities for local communities, MLL said.

As the region's most advanced warehousing project, this site will support Cummins India's inbound and outbound logistics operations, warehouse management, last-mile dispatch management as well as support in agile manufacturing operations, the company said.

"Our warehouse in Phaltan is integrated with our nationwide warehousing and distribution network to provide reach, visibility, and operational efficiency to Cummins India," said Hemant Sikka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

Phaltan is rapidly emerging as a key logistics and manufacturing hub and this integrated logistics centre for Cummins India is strategically located near Pune with direct access to key highways and industrial zones, the company added. PTI IAS TRB