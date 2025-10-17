Mahindra Group, Embraer tie up to introduce C-390 Millennium military transport aircraft in India

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Mahindra Group on Friday said it has inked a pact with Embraer Defense & Security for introduction of C-390 Millennium military transport aircraft in India.

Embraer Defense & Security and Mahindra Group have signed a landmark strategic cooperation agreement (SCA) to advance the C-390 Millennium solution for the Indian Air Force's Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme, the Mumbai-based Mahindra Group said in a statement.

This agreement was inked alongside the inauguration of Embraer's national office in Aerocity, New Delhi.

The agreement builds upon the memorandum of understanding signed in February 2024 at the Embassy of Brazil in New Delhi, deepening the scope of cooperation to include joint marketing, industrialisation and developing India as a hub for the C-390 Millennium.

Since the signing, the C-390 Millennium aircraft has further increased its operator base globally.

Embraer and Mahindra Group will work closely with stakeholders in the country and engage with India's military and aerospace ecosystem to identify opportunities for local manufacturing, assembly facilities, supply chain and MRO activities, it stated.

The long-term ambition is to position India as a manufacturing and support hub for the C-390 Millennium aircraft, serving both domestic and regional requirements, it said.

"By deepening our collaboration with Embraer, together we will ensure that the C-390 Millennium for the IAF's MTA campaign will not only contribute to India's security and aspirations but also support the 'Make in India' philosophy and further self-reliance," Vinod Sahay, Member of Group Executive Board at Mahindra Group, said.

Already selected by air forces in Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, South Korea, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Slovakia, Lithuania and an undisclosed customer, the C-390 Millennium has the capability, versatility and performance to serve India's strategic needs.

Bosco da Costa Junior, President & CEO of Embraer Defense & Security, said, "India's aerospace industry is dynamic and world-class, and together we aim to deliver the most advanced and reliable military transport solution to the Indian Air Force." This partnership is more than an aerospace deal - it reflects Embraer's commitment to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and the growing friendship between two major economies, Brazil and India, he added.

The partnership will engage with India's aerospace ecosystem to identify local manufacturing, assembly facilities and supply chain. PTI MSS SHW